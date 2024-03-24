The Difference with Matt and Kendal Hagee - "A Bold Purpose"

Hagee Ministries





Mar 22, 2024





What can God do when you are willing to put your faith to work and see his hand move in your life? Starting out in a family home with just eight people, Pastor Hagee had the vision for what would eventually become Hagee Ministries. Recently he celebrated 65 years in ministry with no plan to slow down. God has given Pastor a bold purpose for his life. What a blessing it is to join together with ministry partners from around the world to see God’s hand move in a mighty way. He is so faithful!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOMLzls1dXU