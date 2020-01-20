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The Chronicler's Tale - The American Revolution, The Battle of Bunker Hill (1775)
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19 views • January 20, 2020
The battle for the heights north of Boston during the American Revolutionary War, taking place on 17 June, 1775. Second in the American War of Independence series.
Information and Image Sources:
Frothingham, Richard. Battle of Bunker Hill. Little, Brown and Company, 1890
Frothingham, Richard. History of the Siege of Boston. Little, Brown and Company, 1849
Ketchum, Richard M. Decisive Day: The Battle of Bunker Hill. Doubleday, 1962
“Bunker Hill.” The Freedom Trail Foundation, www.thefreedomtrail.org/visitor/bunker-hill.html
“The Battle of Bunker Hill.” National Parks Service, www.nps.gov/nr/twhp/wwwlps/lessons/42bunker/42facts2.htm
“Today in History June 17.” Library of Congress, memory.loc.gov/ammem/today/jun17.htm
History of Massachusetts - https://historyofmassachusetts.org/ba...
British Battles - https://www.britishbattles.com/war-of...
Wikipedia - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_...
Softschools.com - https://softschools.com/facts/us_hist...
Total History - http://totallyhistory.com/battle-of-b...
Land of the Brave - https://www.landofthebrave.info/battl...
The History Junkie - https://thehistoryjunkie.com/battle-o...
Smithsonian Magazine - https://www.smithsonianmag.com/
Many thanks to the numerous websites that hosted images, found using the search engine DuckDuckGo.
Factoid: Along with numerous websites that hosted images, found using the search engine DuckDuckGo.June 17th each year is a legal holiday in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, and Somerville, Middlesex County. It is called Bunker Hill Day.
Follow The Chronicler's Tale
Website - https://tinyurl.com/y5b3n9jv
BitChute - https://tinyurl.com/y5jscjb7
Facebook - https://tinyurl.com/y2z82wv8
Information and Image Sources:
Frothingham, Richard. Battle of Bunker Hill. Little, Brown and Company, 1890
Frothingham, Richard. History of the Siege of Boston. Little, Brown and Company, 1849
Ketchum, Richard M. Decisive Day: The Battle of Bunker Hill. Doubleday, 1962
“Bunker Hill.” The Freedom Trail Foundation, www.thefreedomtrail.org/visitor/bunker-hill.html
“The Battle of Bunker Hill.” National Parks Service, www.nps.gov/nr/twhp/wwwlps/lessons/42bunker/42facts2.htm
“Today in History June 17.” Library of Congress, memory.loc.gov/ammem/today/jun17.htm
History of Massachusetts - https://historyofmassachusetts.org/ba...
British Battles - https://www.britishbattles.com/war-of...
Wikipedia - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_...
Softschools.com - https://softschools.com/facts/us_hist...
Total History - http://totallyhistory.com/battle-of-b...
Land of the Brave - https://www.landofthebrave.info/battl...
The History Junkie - https://thehistoryjunkie.com/battle-o...
Smithsonian Magazine - https://www.smithsonianmag.com/
Many thanks to the numerous websites that hosted images, found using the search engine DuckDuckGo.
Factoid: Along with numerous websites that hosted images, found using the search engine DuckDuckGo.June 17th each year is a legal holiday in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, and Somerville, Middlesex County. It is called Bunker Hill Day.
Follow The Chronicler's Tale
Website - https://tinyurl.com/y5b3n9jv
BitChute - https://tinyurl.com/y5jscjb7
Facebook - https://tinyurl.com/y2z82wv8
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