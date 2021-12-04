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Russell Brand Asks "What the %$#* is going on In Australia?"
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200 views • December 04, 2021
Craziness in Australia's Northern Territory.
There are some very scary things happening in this beautiful country that a lot of us are largely unaware of, and it's being brought on by people that we trusted to act as our leaders.
This is a wake-up call that must be heeded, before it's too late.
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You can catch Russell Brand here if you'd like to see and hear more of him:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCswH8ovgUp5Bdg-0_JTYFNw
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Russell Brand or his channel and this channel.
There are some very scary things happening in this beautiful country that a lot of us are largely unaware of, and it's being brought on by people that we trusted to act as our leaders.
This is a wake-up call that must be heeded, before it's too late.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
You can catch Russell Brand here if you'd like to see and hear more of him:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCswH8ovgUp5Bdg-0_JTYFNw
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Russell Brand or his channel and this channel.
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