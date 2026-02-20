SHOT IN THE DARK: NEW PREGNANCY RISKS ADD FUEL TO VACCINE HESITANCY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jefferey examines a new study raising alarming concerns about fetal outcomes following Tdap vaccination given to pregnant women, as cracks in the vaccine safety system deepen. With underreported adverse events and a widening gap between public messaging and emerging data, hesitancy is rising—and calls for transparency are intensifying.