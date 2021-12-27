© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctors for Covid Ethics An Interdisciplinary Symposium II - Mike Yeadon & Katherine Austin Fitts
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • December 27, 2021
Doctors for Covid Ethics An Interdisciplinary Symposium II - Mike Yeadon & Katherine Austin Fitts
https://rumble.com/vrh5mr-doctors-for-covid-ethics-an-interdisciplinary-symposium-ii-mike-yeadon-and-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=5
This is a excerpt a link to the full version below:-
The urgency of stopping the roll out of Vaccine Passports is discussed. A Catastrophic register of adverse reactions and deaths as a result of the administration of the Covid Jab is ever expanding. MSM and Governments around the world continue to ignore it and worse than that lie that the 'vaccine' is safe. All is exactly what Dr Yeadon warned about 12 months and more ago. It is now blatantly obvious that as well as passports as a tool to control you democracy is being replaced by technocracy if we allow it.
Katherine Fitts has also been so accurate with her predictions of a new credit based currency which is the real reason behind the covid plandemic. Spread the fear and people are easier to control.
Full Version 10 Dec 2021
https://rumble.com/vqj9mh-doctors-for-covid-ethics-an-interdisciplinary-symposium-ii-sounding-the-cal.html
Presented by Doctors For Covid Ethics
https://doctors4covidethics.org
Hosted by UK Column News
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Introduced by Independent Journalist Taylor Hudak https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/category/taylor-hudak/
Catherine Austin Fitts
https://solariadvisors.com/catherine-austin-fitts/
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
https://rumble.com/account/dunedrifter
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/vrh5mr-doctors-for-covid-ethics-an-interdisciplinary-symposium-ii-mike-yeadon-and-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=5
This is a excerpt a link to the full version below:-
The urgency of stopping the roll out of Vaccine Passports is discussed. A Catastrophic register of adverse reactions and deaths as a result of the administration of the Covid Jab is ever expanding. MSM and Governments around the world continue to ignore it and worse than that lie that the 'vaccine' is safe. All is exactly what Dr Yeadon warned about 12 months and more ago. It is now blatantly obvious that as well as passports as a tool to control you democracy is being replaced by technocracy if we allow it.
Katherine Fitts has also been so accurate with her predictions of a new credit based currency which is the real reason behind the covid plandemic. Spread the fear and people are easier to control.
Full Version 10 Dec 2021
https://rumble.com/vqj9mh-doctors-for-covid-ethics-an-interdisciplinary-symposium-ii-sounding-the-cal.html
Presented by Doctors For Covid Ethics
https://doctors4covidethics.org
Hosted by UK Column News
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Introduced by Independent Journalist Taylor Hudak https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/category/taylor-hudak/
Catherine Austin Fitts
https://solariadvisors.com/catherine-austin-fitts/
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
https://rumble.com/account/dunedrifter
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.