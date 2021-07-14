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THE BEAST: BLASPHEMY & TRUTH AT THE SAME TIME (Revelation 13:5)
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31 views • July 14, 2021
The beast speaks great things of pride, and you might be amazed, as well as others, at the ease in which he can expound in private and in public. Of course, it is not he that speaks, but the dragon speaking through him.
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