Pastor Todd Coconato on Afternoons with Mike!

Pastor Todd joins host Mike Gilland of Afternoons with Mike on The Shepherd Radio Network - recorded LIVE from the NRB convention in Orlando, FL. They discuss spiritual battles, drawing people out of the darkness, pockets of revival, and MUCH more!
https://www.theshepherdradio.com/podcasts/afternoons-with-mike/
Website: www.PastorTodd.org
To give a tithe or offering: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
