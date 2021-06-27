© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden's bizarre speech just earned him 'Gun salesman of the year' award | Carl Higbie
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • June 27, 2021
Carl Higbie: They might want to keep the microphone away from him, because Biden just became 'gun salesman of the year.' "Stop trying to take away my right to defend myself and my family, against the criminals that you and your party keep letting out of jail." - via Saturday Report, Saturdays at 9AM ET on Newsmax
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.