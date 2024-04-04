BANKS CLOSING MAKING ROOM FOR ONE WORLD BANK ONLY!!!

Do not be deceived... this world is under judgement. We are not going back to normal. We are not in Kansas anymore. God told us all these things which will come upon the earth... and we are experiencing many of them right now. One of them being a one world system... or Globalist... which will be ruled by satan himself, until his time is up.

God has sent a strong delusion on many people on the earth that they should follow the beast and the beast system, including the willingness to take the One World Bank CHIP aka the Mark of the Beast. This has not occurred yet... but I highly recommend EVERYONE getting right with God before that great and terrible day of the Lord!

Be ready dear brothers and sisters in Christ. We will not know the day or hour... but Jesus said to look for the signs... and they are all here. Read Matthew 24, Luke 21 and Mark 13 where Yahushua describes these times and season we see before our very eyes and increasing daily. Be a witness for Christ... you were born for such a time as this. Submit to God and RESIST the Devil... and he will flee from you!

May God bless you all with his loving presence. Repent and believe the Gospel! God does not want any to perish but that all repent from their sin. And believe in the Lord Yahushua HaMassiach (aka Jesus Christ in English) ... and you will be saved! :)