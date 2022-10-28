Create New Account
【 G -Times NEWS】High Mortality Rate Among Fully Vaccinated Doctors
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/493099

Summary：According to Natural News on October 19th, Dr. William Makis recently wrote to the Canadian Medical Association, requesting a comprehensive investigation into the abnormal deaths of a large number of doctors after being fully vaccinated against the CCP virus

