【 G -Times NEWS】High Mortality Rate Among Fully Vaccinated Doctors

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https://gnews.org/articles/493099
Summary：According to Natural News on October 19th, Dr. William Makis recently wrote to the Canadian Medical Association, requesting a comprehensive investigation into the abnormal deaths of a large number of doctors after being fully vaccinated against the CCP virus