Throwback: BILL COOPER JFK WAS KILLED BY HIS DRIVER - clip

I raised the sound, and attempted to raise the quality:

Video was found here. Description, comment from it is typed below.

Channel: ZimFamilia

https://www.bitchute.com/video/q8CyblQI4nlF

Only2perCent

The "Zapruder film" was shown to have been tempered with. The frames were retouched, redrawn, dropped or added. The most quoted, staged video-clip could very well be filmed with handheld professional 35-mm camera and then converted to low-resolution 8-mm film.

It is not JFK in the car. Before filming, the motorcade made a short stop at a convenience store. JFK entered the store, and a look-alike stunt-man exited it.

https://pdf4pro.com/amp/view/the-hidden-king-s-mileswmathis-com-45c8af.html

In archived photos, JFK's corpse looks much younger than JFK of the time and not dead at all.

The fake videos are not to be used as a source of facts, 9/11 CGI News is another example. JFK's wasn't the only fake assassination in the U.S. history: mileswmathis.com/lincoln.pdf