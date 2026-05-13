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Throwback: BILL COOPER JFK WAS KILLED BY HIS DRIVER - clip
I raised the sound, and attempted to raise the quality:
Video was found here. Description, comment from it is typed below.
Channel: ZimFamilia
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q8CyblQI4nlF
Only2perCent
The "Zapruder film" was shown to have been tempered with. The frames were retouched, redrawn, dropped or added. The most quoted, staged video-clip could very well be filmed with handheld professional 35-mm camera and then converted to low-resolution 8-mm film.
It is not JFK in the car. Before filming, the motorcade made a short stop at a convenience store. JFK entered the store, and a look-alike stunt-man exited it.
https://pdf4pro.com/amp/view/the-hidden-king-s-mileswmathis-com-45c8af.html
In archived photos, JFK's corpse looks much younger than JFK of the time and not dead at all.
The fake videos are not to be used as a source of facts, 9/11 CGI News is another example. JFK's wasn't the only fake assassination in the U.S. history: mileswmathis.com/lincoln.pdf