Beyond the Dollar Collapse: A Spiritual Test For The Great Reset Of The Soul

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Humanity has been conditioned to find safety in a fiat system. Now that the system is fracturing, the fear you feel isn't just economic anxiety... It's a spiritual test. Will you fold into a digital cage, or will you stand in your own light? Jeff Berwick and Todd Cave from ConsciousMan7 sit down to discuss CBDCs, the Big Collapse, and a digital prison only you can escape.
The Collapse Is Here: CBDCs, Collapse & Digital Prison: https://vigilante.tv/w/kzDg421QVrVkMrNtwirh3j
Conscious Man Podcast: https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast
Dollar Vigilante | https://DollarVigilante.com
TZLA | https://tzla.club
Anarchapulco Non Conformist Series | https://anarchapulco.com