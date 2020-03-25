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The Global Economy Is CRASHING By Design And A One World Digital Currency IS The Endgame!!! (MIRRORED)
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217 views • March 25, 2020
The Global Economy Is CRASHING By Design And A One World Digital Currency IS The Endgame!!! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Press For Truth at:-
https://youtu.be/-y0QNaW8a7g
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
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The global powers that ought not to be are currently crashing the global economy in ways the world has never seen. Small and medium sized businesses are being forced to close, cash is being look at like it contains the plague and a new global digital dollar is now being discussed as a global “solution” to this current global problem. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Tim Picciott of The Liberty Advisor about the endgame plan that these globalists have when it comes to crashing the economy, how they are currently making it happen and most importantly what you as an individual can and should be doing about it!
Subscribe to Tim's channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8-9PKXuGUMsWR8Om9ehD4A
Sources:
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1242353102855876609
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/amp/politics/article-emergency-spending-bill-gives-cabinet-sweeping-powers-to-tax-and-spend/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jasonbrett/2020/03/23/new-coronavirus-stimulus-bill-introduces-digital-dollar-and-digital-dollar-wallets/
Watch: What's in Store for 2020 -The FED, Economy, Stock market -Tim Picciott's TDV Keynote @anarchapulco
https://youtu.be/-y0QNaW8a7g
https://dailyhodl.com/2020/03/16/us-treasury-secretary-steven-mnuchin-appoints-coinbase-chief-legal-officer-to-oversee-banking-system/
Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Ethereum ➜ 0xEce2AEf1F26373a00BDC7243d1201a98578CC67e
Bitcoin Cash ➜ 1MxgFpQdMujLYRTkSTw4PGDmL99s83PFKR
Dash ➜ XirLdVdyaW9rXvhKic78ruc2X39HjNhdTV
EOS ➜ 0x2BBB00605730feA136623CA366979705293DA659
Litecoin ➜ LVVaVCfNN25AuU1Ex2s4tX2Ze3iCig2kRo
Donate Other Cryptocurrencies ➜
https://pressfortruth.ca/top-stories/donate-cryptocurrencies/
Follow Dan Dicks:
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
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DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel Press For Truth at:-
https://youtu.be/-y0QNaW8a7g
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
PFT DEMONETIZED! If I Had $1 For Every Subscriber? https://www.gofundme.com/f/pft-demonetized-if-i-had-1-for-every-subscriber
The global powers that ought not to be are currently crashing the global economy in ways the world has never seen. Small and medium sized businesses are being forced to close, cash is being look at like it contains the plague and a new global digital dollar is now being discussed as a global “solution” to this current global problem. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Tim Picciott of The Liberty Advisor about the endgame plan that these globalists have when it comes to crashing the economy, how they are currently making it happen and most importantly what you as an individual can and should be doing about it!
Subscribe to Tim's channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8-9PKXuGUMsWR8Om9ehD4A
Sources:
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1242353102855876609
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/amp/politics/article-emergency-spending-bill-gives-cabinet-sweeping-powers-to-tax-and-spend/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jasonbrett/2020/03/23/new-coronavirus-stimulus-bill-introduces-digital-dollar-and-digital-dollar-wallets/
Watch: What's in Store for 2020 -The FED, Economy, Stock market -Tim Picciott's TDV Keynote @anarchapulco
https://youtu.be/-y0QNaW8a7g
https://dailyhodl.com/2020/03/16/us-treasury-secretary-steven-mnuchin-appoints-coinbase-chief-legal-officer-to-oversee-banking-system/
Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Ethereum ➜ 0xEce2AEf1F26373a00BDC7243d1201a98578CC67e
Bitcoin Cash ➜ 1MxgFpQdMujLYRTkSTw4PGDmL99s83PFKR
Dash ➜ XirLdVdyaW9rXvhKic78ruc2X39HjNhdTV
EOS ➜ 0x2BBB00605730feA136623CA366979705293DA659
Litecoin ➜ LVVaVCfNN25AuU1Ex2s4tX2Ze3iCig2kRo
Donate Other Cryptocurrencies ➜
https://pressfortruth.ca/top-stories/donate-cryptocurrencies/
Follow Dan Dicks:
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
STEEMIT ➜ https://steemit.com/@pressfortruth
DTUBE ➜ https://d.tube/#!/c/pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
BITTUBE ➜ https://bit.tube/PressForTruth
GAB ➜ https://gab.ai/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
Category
News and Politics
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