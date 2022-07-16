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Unbelievable! Angels Seen Flying Into An Orthodox Church During An All-Night Vigil in Ukraine!
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12557 views • July 16, 2022

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Jul 13, 2022 In late 2021 at the POCHAEV LAVRA! Monastery of the Theotokos, Mother of God in UKRAINE!

Angels Seen Flying into a Russian Church


Hello dear Brothers and Sisters. Thank you for joining Mother and Refuge of the End Times.

On February 18th, 2022, Patricia CZ posted a remarkable clip on the Frontline Television website depicting mysterious little lights flying into a church. She writes,


“Unbelievable! Angels Seen Entering A Russian Orthodox Church During An All-Night Vigil!


“I found this recently on YT. This is a Russian man filming an Orthodox church during an all-night vigil. I believe this to be very authentic. He is exclaiming to his wife: "Again, again, again, again, Natasha! Angels!" Then he makes other related comments, "Look what's happening!", etc. His wife can be heard in the background.”


Source: https://www.thefrontlinetv.com/forum/general-discussion/unbelievable-angels-seen-entering-a-russian-orthodox-church-during-an-all-night-vigil


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCRKLYCbzcc



Keywords
christianreligionukraineangelsorthodox churchmonasteryrussian orthodoxall-night vigilpochaev lavra
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