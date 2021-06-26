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Dietary Lifestyle Approaches to Treating Autoimmune Dysfunction and Disease
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187 views • June 26, 2021
I have a remarkable healing story from progressive multiple sclerosis and wheelchair dependence X 4 years, to riding my bike 18.5 miles with my family one year after starting my protocol
I created a therapeutic lifestyle clinic at the VA hospital that was a major success for treating pain, fatigue, brain fog due to DM, mental health problems, autoimmune issues
I conduct clinical trials testing my protocols in patients with MS and have been doing so since 2010″
I created a therapeutic lifestyle clinic at the VA hospital that was a major success for treating pain, fatigue, brain fog due to DM, mental health problems, autoimmune issues
I conduct clinical trials testing my protocols in patients with MS and have been doing so since 2010″
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