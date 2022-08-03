FULL SHOW: Joe Biden Approval Rating Hits New Low, Despite Killing Of Al-Qaeda Leader

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Joe Biden’s approval ratings continue to drop to all time low despite the lies that he’s lowered gas prices and the killing of an Al-Qaeda leader staged to give Biden credit. Owen Shroyer covers the stunning and horrifying crime outbreak happening in major U.S. cities and the patterns behind it that no one wants to discuss. Alex Stein is live in the Infowars studio with Owen to make a major announcement. Cara Castronuova joins to discuss the latest news in the January 6th defendants. The Democrats and World Economic Forum are telling you their plans for the future, no cars, no planes, no air conditioning, no property, except for them.