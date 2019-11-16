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C4I = Call 4 Investigation - REPRISE: Cody's Message to Pastors. Nov. 14
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10 views • November 16, 2019
In these trying times, this message to Pastors deserves repeating. Cody Snodgres is concerned about the way this country is moving. Take your church out from the grips of IRS servitude and restrictions under 26 USC 501 (c)(3), - and proclaim your church's exception as in Amendment 1 which is encoded at 26 USC 508 (c)(1)(a),
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