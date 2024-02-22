Create New Account
Children, Accidents, Health Care Workers and Law of Attraction, An Emotion Creates the Health Condition, Why There Are More and More Accidents on the Planet? Soul Condition, How We Can Help
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
92 Subscribers
25 views
Published 17 hours ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/AKIx1JBC-MQ

20100620 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Brisbane P1


Cut:

40m38s - 50m37s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************



“IF I AS AN INDIVIDUAL, DEAL WITH MY EMOTION, THAT AUTOMATICALLY AFFECTS THE PERSON, WHO I’M ACTUALLY ASSISTING RIGHT IN THAT MOMENT. AND NOT ONLY DOES IT AUTOMATICALLY ASSIST THAT PERSON, BUT THE EMOTION NO LONGER BEING IN ME MEANS, THAT NOBODY IN THE UNIVERSE NOW GETS THIS EMOTION FROM ME EITHER. IN OTHER WORDS, I AM NO LONGER A PART OF THE CREATION OF THE EVENT OR FUTURE EVENTS THAT MAY OCCUR, THAT ARE SIMILAR.”

@ 41m48s


“WHEN YOU OPERATE IN HARMONY WITH YOUR DESIRES AND RELEASE THE EMOTIONS THAT BLOCK THE FLOW OF EVERYTHING IN THE UNIVERSE TOWARDS YOU, EVERYTHING AUTOMATICALLY CHANGES AND HAPPENS.”

@ 47m17s


“IT’S OUR SOUL CONDITION THAT CAUSES THE ATTRACTION.”

@ 47m38s


Keywords
spiritualitysimplespeak the truthdivine love pathsoul healingreincarnated jesusgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godfree will and choicesoul awakeningi want to know everythingchildren and law of attractionchildren and accidentshealth care workers and law of attractionprojecting my emotionschildren and parentsputting theory into practicefollow your passionssoul condition causes the attractionsoul conditions and accidents

