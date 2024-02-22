Children, Accidents, Health Care Workers and Law of Attraction, An Emotion Creates the Health Condition, Why There Are More and More Accidents on the Planet? Soul Condition, How We Can Help

Full Original:
20100620 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Brisbane P1
Cut:
40m38s - 50m37s
Website:

“IF I AS AN INDIVIDUAL, DEAL WITH MY EMOTION, THAT AUTOMATICALLY AFFECTS THE PERSON, WHO I’M ACTUALLY ASSISTING RIGHT IN THAT MOMENT. AND NOT ONLY DOES IT AUTOMATICALLY ASSIST THAT PERSON, BUT THE EMOTION NO LONGER BEING IN ME MEANS, THAT NOBODY IN THE UNIVERSE NOW GETS THIS EMOTION FROM ME EITHER. IN OTHER WORDS, I AM NO LONGER A PART OF THE CREATION OF THE EVENT OR FUTURE EVENTS THAT MAY OCCUR, THAT ARE SIMILAR.”
@ 41m48s
“WHEN YOU OPERATE IN HARMONY WITH YOUR DESIRES AND RELEASE THE EMOTIONS THAT BLOCK THE FLOW OF EVERYTHING IN THE UNIVERSE TOWARDS YOU, EVERYTHING AUTOMATICALLY CHANGES AND HAPPENS.”
@ 47m17s
“IT’S OUR SOUL CONDITION THAT CAUSES THE ATTRACTION.”
@ 47m38s
