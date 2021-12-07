J6 Police Brutality: Agent Provocateur Gives Weapons to Incite Crowd Violence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
J6 Attorney Joseph McBride joined Tucker Carlson on Monday night to discuss the ongoing persecution of the Jan. 6 protesters by the Biden regime.
McBride is representing several January 6th prisoners. He went on to discuss the video footage he saw from inside the US Capitol “tunnel” on the afternoon of January 6th. McBride also is looking for several federal operatives who were observed that day.