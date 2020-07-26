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Israelights: The Interviews: Nicole Brodie
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9 views • July 26, 2020
We welcome Nicole Brodie this week. This woman is exploding with enthusiasm and energy for what she does and the people she serves. From her own struggles with self confidence and health issues to owning her own businesses and managing her life according to her terms, Nicole has inspired many people around the world with her passion for health and independence . Enjoy this interview with the Israelights. For more go to nettlesandpins.com You can also check out Nicole on fb, Fit , Fab and Healthy, Sneak peak- 10 day Kickstart Health Program and on her website nicolebrodie.com
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