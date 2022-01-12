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Safe and effective they say but look what at its real effects on people
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1647 views • January 12, 2022
Hi in today’s video I have more Covid Vaccine reactions to share , please share with others before it’s deleted from YouTube, here is original video https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=mYev8G6j1SQ
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today.
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today.
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