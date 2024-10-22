For the leader, a General strike in Beit Ummar north of Hebron in the West Bank of Palestine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A general strike in the village of Beit Ummar, north of the city of Hebron, rejecting the continued genocide by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip and mourning the martyrdom of the leader Yahya Sinwar. Sari Jaradat interviews political activist Mohamed Awad.
Filmed: 19/10/2024
