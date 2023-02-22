Where to run? Arrivals by militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction.
While the VESS workers were going about their business, Russian UAV operators “copied” them. The AFU organized a stronghold in private houses and on the territories of the precincts. The blows were inflicted on the accumulation of manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Trying to escape from the shelling, the militants ran away, but they were immediately covered by the next shell.
Mirrored - December1991
