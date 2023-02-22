Create New Account
Entire AFU Unit Gets DELETED By Pinpoint Russian Artillery Blast
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday
Where to run? Arrivals by militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction.
While the VESS workers were going about their business, Russian UAV operators “copied” them. The AFU organized a stronghold in private houses and on the territories of the precincts. The blows were inflicted on the accumulation of manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Trying to escape from the shelling, the militants ran away, but they were immediately covered by the next shell.

Mirrored - December1991



