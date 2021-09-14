Isreali Minster of Health Recorded Saying Vaccine Passports are a PsyOp

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NEW - Israeli Ministry of Health (right) recorded saying to the Minister of Interior (left) "there is no medical or epidemiological justification for the Covid passport ("green pass"), it is only intended to pressure the unvaccinated to vaccinate".