US Airforce John Bowes: Grounded over Covid vax mandates - please share his story

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John Bowes is a first attendant in the United States Airforce, he is a student F16 pilot who has been grounded over the Covid vaccine mandates.
Clip from: Support and Defend: Military Whistleblowers Confront a Rogue Chain of Command
https://youtu.be/1l5_CU3bRIw
https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f/support-and-defend-military:7
Bret Weinstein speaks with three active and past duty service members about their experience in the US military during Covid, they seek to bring to light what they are seeing and what it represents.
More Clips
https://pennybutler.com/bret-weinstein-military-whistle-blowers/