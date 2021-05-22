© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Κώδικας Μυστηρίων (22/5/2021) μέρος ΄Β:Οι Russian Vids για εμβόλια, Μπιλ-Μελίντα Γκεήτς,κορωνοιό και Ιλλουμινάτι!Μετάφραση Γιάννης Κουντούρης
Follow
8
Share
Report
1592 views • May 26, 2021
Το δεύτερο μέρος της τηλεοπτικής εκπομπής του Σαββάτου 22 Μαίου 2021
Το πρώτο μέρος αυτής της εκπομπής με τον καρδιολόγο Βόβολη για την άλλη άποψη για τον κορωνοιό μπορείτε να το δείτε εδώ:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQLk_x9Reko
Το πρώτο μέρος αυτής της εκπομπής με τον καρδιολόγο Βόβολη για την άλλη άποψη για τον κορωνοιό μπορείτε να το δείτε εδώ:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQLk_x9Reko
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.