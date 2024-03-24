Create New Account
Maria Zeee & G. Edward Griffin: One World Government EXPOSED: What Now?
channel image
Tanjerea
433 Subscribers
196 views
Published 18 hours ago

  New World Order veteran expert G. Edward Griffin joins Maria Zeee to discuss the history of the one-world government, how the financial/banking system is a lie and is about to collapse, and what people need to do now that “they” have been exposed.

