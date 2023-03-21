Satan weaponizes sexual desires!

1Thess lesson 65. Satan has spread sexual immorality far and wide to counterfeit and confuse God’s design for marriage. Sexual desires and lust patterns become weaponized by demonic power so there is a strong warning found in the Bible.
