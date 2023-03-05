IT'S STARTING TO COME OUT: We DID fund bioweapon labs in Ukraine! | REDACTED

IT'S STARTING TO COME OUT! We DID fund labs in Ukraine! But of course, WE are the "conspiracy theorists" for talking about it!
Stop listening to the mainstream media! They are just an arm of the establishment propagandists!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1629930604388315136
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.