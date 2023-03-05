Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IT'S STARTING TO COME OUT: We DID fund bioweapon labs in Ukraine! | REDACTED
149 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

IT'S STARTING TO COME OUT! We DID fund labs in Ukraine! But of course, WE are the "conspiracy theorists" for talking about it!

Stop listening to the mainstream media! They are just an arm of the establishment propagandists!

https://twitter.com/i/status/1629930604388315136

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapybiolabs in ukraine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket