© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Underground Traffic (Full Film)
Follow
0
Share
Report
94 views • July 31, 2021
Real Deal Films Presents: Underground Traffic
A suspense woven thriller that follows documentarians Dean Ryan
and his colleague Brandon, around a normal suburban region of Orange County, California.
What appears to be a usual 4 star hotel near an airport turns out be a major trafficking hub.
Every turn the two colleagues attempt, they are met with an unforeseen plot twist.
This documentary will expose what lies in the shadows in what is considered to be
one of the most ideal suburban areas in America.. 'Orange County'.
It will reveal what exists all around us yet, travels through our Underground.. 'Human Trafficking'.
You will learn that the power of the individual can help others while the spirit & will to survive
resonates throughout this film.
Cast:
Dean Ryan
Lisa Duthie
Detective Cagney
Brandon
A suspense woven thriller that follows documentarians Dean Ryan
and his colleague Brandon, around a normal suburban region of Orange County, California.
What appears to be a usual 4 star hotel near an airport turns out be a major trafficking hub.
Every turn the two colleagues attempt, they are met with an unforeseen plot twist.
This documentary will expose what lies in the shadows in what is considered to be
one of the most ideal suburban areas in America.. 'Orange County'.
It will reveal what exists all around us yet, travels through our Underground.. 'Human Trafficking'.
You will learn that the power of the individual can help others while the spirit & will to survive
resonates throughout this film.
Cast:
Dean Ryan
Lisa Duthie
Detective Cagney
Brandon
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.