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Michigan Democrat Blasts GOP Challenger's Amoral Attack
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20 views • April 20, 2022
In an impassioned floor speech, Michigan Democratic State Senator Mallory McMorrow excoriated her Republican challenger who accused her of "grooming" and "sexualizing children" in a campaign email. McMorrow joins MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss why she was “horrified” and how Democrats can counter these outrageous attacks.
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