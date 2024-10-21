BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
An Il-76T cargo plane with Russian citizens on board was shot down in Sudan - part 1 of 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
210 views • 6 months ago

Footage emerges of Il-76T cargo plane with Russian citizens on board which was shot down in Sudan.

Responsibility was claimed by rebels from the previously pro-government paramilitary organization Rapid Reaction Forces.

One of the deceased was the chief engineer of Airline Transport Incorporation FZC, Viktor Granov. He was accompanied by several other colleagues.

The Russian Embassy stated that they are in contact with local authorities and are finding out all the details of the incident.

 Adding more after above:

The RSF shot down an airplane, probably an Il-76, which was bringing them aid from the UAE.

Initially, the RSF claimed the Antonov, which apparently was used as a bomber by the Sudanese Air Force. And some said it was an Egyptian Antonov.

While yes, the Sudanese Air Force has a history of using Antonovs as bombers as a last resort, nothing other than the RSF's statements confirms that this is the case. On the contrary, some of the remains of the aircraft shown in these videos resemble an Il-76.

In addition, they showed a document addressed to Viktor Granov (it's a common practice when Russians work with Russian airplanes abroad), Main engineer of the Airline Transport Incorporation FZC. This company is based in UAE.

Keep in mind that this videos are many hours old. The RSF is currently very quiet on this issue. The airplane wreckage is located on their territory, which slows down any investigation.

@medmannews

Local documentation and media channels show that the plane that the RSF shot down was registered in Kyrgyzstan and operated by the UAE, as is documented in the two pics - it was an Il-76.

Two of the flight crew have been identified as Russian contractors for the company.

The plane was supplying the RSF, and they shot their own supply transport.

@medmannews

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
