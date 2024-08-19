BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Whistleblower: Bill Gates Seeding Monkeypox in Major Cities via Chemtrails
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
5520 views • 8 months ago

A disturbing revelation has emerged from within the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, as a whistleblower comes forward to expose a plan to use the existing chemtrails operation to unleash the next pandemic.

A senior scientist has bravely broken her silence to reveal a covert operation known as “Project Skypox” which involves spraying a highly contagious variety of aerosolized monkeypox over unsuspecting civilian populations with a view to causing a new pandemic and rolling out a punishing regime of vaccines and restrictions.

Claiming that staff at the Gates Foundation are divided over the morality of this operation, the senior scientist warns that Gates is laser-focused on the plan and determined to push ahead with it whether his staff agree with him or not.





