Gaige Grosskreutz, Shooting Victim, Confronted With Video Showing Him Pointing Gun At Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse Nov. 8, 2021

A 'star' witness for the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial day six, just blew the entire case for the prosecution, after he admitted to pointing his own gun at Rittenhouse before the teen shot his bicep off.



"It wasn't until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him, with your gun... now your hand is down, pointed at him - then he fired, right?" the defense asked witness Gaige Grosskreutz. To which he replied: "Correct..."



What Are The Details?

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi got Grosskreutz to admit that several statements he made to police after the shooting included incorrect details or omitted others.



One big apparent omission was that Grosskreutz pointed a gun at Rittenhouse before Rittenhouse fired on him, adding that Grosskreutz initially told police he dropped his gun at some point during the incident, never mentioning he pointed it at Rittenhouse.



Grosskreutz was carrying concealed a Glock that night but also said that his concealed carry permit was expired at the time.



Also Grosskreutz told prosecutors earlier he attended the protests as a medic and wasn't trying to be an active participant, but Grosskreutz admitted upon further questioning that he spoke at a rally hosted by the Peoples Revolution, a Milwaukee based group that has protested against police violence and made statements such as "Long Live the Revolution.



Grosskreutz said he's not a member of the group but has "an affiliation" with it.



Grosskreutz also said his failure to tell police he pointed his gun at Rittenhouse wasn't intentional, noting that police interviewed him after surgery while he was still on pain medication and coming down from the traumatic events of the shooting.



Grosskreutz testified he put his hands in the air after Rittenhouse shot Anthony Huber and then saw Rittenhouse "re-rack" his rifle, after which he figured Rittenhouse wouldn't "accept his surrender" and then moved toward Rittenhouse.



He testified that he wasn't "intentionally" pointing his gun at Rittenhouse.



"I was never trying to kill the defendant. That was never something that I was trying to do. In that moment, I was trying to preserve my own life, but doing so while also taking the life of another is not something that I'm capable or comfortable of doing. That goes against almost a lifelong ethical code that I've lived by in regards to medicine."



Anything else?

Grosskreutz adenied ever saying his "only regret was not killing the kid" and that he wanted to empty his "entire mag" into Rittenhouse, comments a former roommate attributed to Grosskruetz.