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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Time To Change Addictions
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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5 views • August 08, 2023

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Experts (and you know how much we love those mysterious 'experts') agree that best way to stop a bad habit is to replace it with a good habit. It's not enough usually to declare that you are going to stop smoking, looking at porn, alcohol, drugs and so on and so one. What will you be doing or ingesting instead? It's another one of those spiritual dilemmas with no easy microwave answer Warriors Of Light.

On today's show we pray to give you some foundational insight to what really an addiction is and how our God has provided all we need to overcome any of these demonic strongholds. Then as always we Rock! So Let's Rock!

Video Credits:

You Are Not Addicted: The Power to Resist Pornography
Desiring God
@desiringGod
https://www.youtube.com/@desiringGod

Rage of Angels - Hooked On A Good Thing
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Christ-Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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