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Against this backdrop, many reputable Western and Russian experts began to wonder: who exactly would Vladimir Putin entrust with such a high and key position? By the way, over the past month, I have noticed that the closer the date of General Valery Gerasimov's retirement approaches, the more rumors about the return of 59-year-old General Sergei Surovikin to Moscow increase. Furthermore, many Russian and Western experts claim that the legendary General 'Armageddon' has already arrived in Moscow and even holds a high command position in the special military operation zone. .................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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