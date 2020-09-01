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Alternative Influence: YouTube Censorship Manifesto - Rebutted!
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1 view • September 01, 2020
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The George Soros’ Open Society Foundation funded Data & Society Research Institute recently released a report titled “Alternative Influence: Broadcasting the Reactionary Right on YouTube” by Rebecca Lewis. The report claimed that 65 political commentators had created a “Alternative Influence Network” by adopting “brand influencer” techniques with the goal of “selling” a far-right political ideology. The “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” style report sought draw collaborative connections between many political commentators including Stefan Molyneux – and far-right ideology, and was thus widely spread by the mainstream media.
Report: https://datasociety.net/output/alternative-influence/
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The George Soros’ Open Society Foundation funded Data & Society Research Institute recently released a report titled “Alternative Influence: Broadcasting the Reactionary Right on YouTube” by Rebecca Lewis. The report claimed that 65 political commentators had created a “Alternative Influence Network” by adopting “brand influencer” techniques with the goal of “selling” a far-right political ideology. The “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” style report sought draw collaborative connections between many political commentators including Stefan Molyneux – and far-right ideology, and was thus widely spread by the mainstream media.
Report: https://datasociety.net/output/alternative-influence/
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
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