Steve, Todd and Aaron consider 10 hot topics, and label them “demonic” or “just Democrats”:
1. Tranny Madness
2. Drag Queen Supremacy
3. Education Indoctrination
4. Abortion
5. Plunging Marriage & Birth Rates
6. Deconstruction of the Nuclear Family
7. Racial Division & Race
8. Open Borders
9. Bio-Medical Fascist State
10. Endless Debt
The Short Answer: Yes!
* Whether it’s in premise or application, the Democratic party is indeed a demonic construct.
* Either it is the tool and instrument of one or it is the inflection/origin point of one.
* It varies on the issue, but it’s one or the other on virtually everything — and proudly so.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 6 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2shpcg-hot-take-demonic-or-democrats-6623.html
