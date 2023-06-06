Steve, Todd and Aaron consider 10 hot topics, and label them “demonic” or “just Democrats”:

1. Tranny Madness

2. Drag Queen Supremacy

3. Education Indoctrination

4. Abortion

5. Plunging Marriage & Birth Rates

6. Deconstruction of the Nuclear Family

7. Racial Division & Race

8. Open Borders

9. Bio-Medical Fascist State

10. Endless Debt





The Short Answer: Yes!

* Whether it’s in premise or application, the Democratic party is indeed a demonic construct.

* Either it is the tool and instrument of one or it is the inflection/origin point of one.

* It varies on the issue, but it’s one or the other on virtually everything — and proudly so.





The full episode is linked below.





Steve Deace Show | 6 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2shpcg-hot-take-demonic-or-democrats-6623.html

