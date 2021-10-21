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Welcome to Moloch Island: Pregnant Dominicans told 'take Satan's Shot or no food'
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121 views • October 21, 2021
Like the cloying stench that surrounds a dead body, the smell and Satanic actions of a certain high-ranking U.S. official linger with fatal consequences in the countries she visits. In today's episode we look at the wave of death and destruction that followed after Samantha Power's recent trip to the Dominican Republic.
Links mentioned in the show:
LifeSite Fundraiser to help stop the genocide of Dominican babies:
https://www.lifefunder.com/dominicanvax
Marcionite Christian Church:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Prayer in Preparation for Death:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/catacombchurch.html
The first Christian Pre-Nicene bible:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
First Bible Network
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
Links mentioned in the show:
LifeSite Fundraiser to help stop the genocide of Dominican babies:
https://www.lifefunder.com/dominicanvax
Marcionite Christian Church:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Prayer in Preparation for Death:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/catacombchurch.html
The first Christian Pre-Nicene bible:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
First Bible Network
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
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