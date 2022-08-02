Oregon was one of the strictest states in the union in imposing unlawful mask mandates and COVID shots. Yet, in the midst of it, one female business owner stood against the tyranny and not only did so, but taught others to do it as well. Beloved Cheesecakes owner Jen Jacobson joins me in this episode that is sure to endear you to her, her business and her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She'll tell us her story and encourage you to let your light shine before men that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in Heaven.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/oregon-business-woman-has-led-a-massive-rebellion-against-lockdowns-mandates-video/

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