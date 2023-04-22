Laska’s land - suggestion solution Panama Pioneers (refugees)

Michael Yon visits ANOTHER migrant camp in Panama, while Adams interviews 16 year old Venezuelan refugee fleeing tyranny

Click here on the link

https://www.brighteon.com/

02de3522-4933-4118-9b36-fd092cbcf605

Hat’s off 🎩 to;

Micheal Yon

Matt Tomlet

Humble driver

Endurance

Fearlessness

Determination

Humanitarians

Support Micheal Yon

Click here on the link

http://MichaelYon.Locals.com

~

Suggestion Solution to Panama’s Pioneer’s (refugees)

We are the pioneer’s of a new world that has arrived.

Start Here •

Panama

Making maps of directions where people can go to self sustaining communities across the lands of United States and Canada.

Purchasing land, donating land, building small to large self staining communities in the countrysides and or on exciting owned farmlands.

Shelters/barns, farming equipment , and materials.

Financially; a well fund never runs dry working contributing rotation. Building one after the other to our road to freedom.

As Mike Adams said;

Emily and her family she doesn’t deserve to be in that situation her family deserves a chance at freedom.

We believe that is a universal principle freedom for humanity.

Let’s end this suffering let’s get a system in place that is legal, lawful, and organized.

So that we can bring the right immigrants into America to contribute to our society while keeping the criminals out that’s exploiting this channel.

End.

Canada 🇨🇦 concurs for all the Emily’s

~

All we need is a pitch fork, hoe, horse plough, and some dirt.

Well they did it in the pioneer days. 😀

A 1950 John Deere tractor would help.

Contact;

[email protected]

Prehaps start a Laska’s and Emily’s land fund raiser.

Hell’s bells maybe just for the $40 bus ride first.