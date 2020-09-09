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Flu is Killing More People Than Covid19
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27 views • September 09, 2020
Flu is killing more people than Covid19, and has been for months
Latest ONS figures show the “pandemic” fatalities have slowed to a trickle, and lockdown has nothing to do with it.
Kit Knightly
https://off-guardian.org/2020/09/09/flu-is-killing-more-people-than-covid19-and-has-been-for-months/
Latest ONS figures show the “pandemic” fatalities have slowed to a trickle, and lockdown has nothing to do with it.
Kit Knightly
https://off-guardian.org/2020/09/09/flu-is-killing-more-people-than-covid19-and-has-been-for-months/
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