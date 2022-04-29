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4/28/2022 Miles Guo: The Russian-Ukrainian Rescue Front of the New Federal State of China held the Holocaust Remembrance Day and it has significant meaning. Duowei News, as the Communist Party’s largest oversea network for espionage and intelligence, was shut down by the CCP overnight, which means a lot