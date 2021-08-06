© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich w/ Lawyer Tony Nikolic, Prof. Rocco Loiacono, and Prof. Gigi Foster
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
344 views • August 06, 2021
This interview by German Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich from ‘Session 64’ of the Corona Investigative Committee, concerns the current tyrannical COVID plandemic crisis in Australia, which has basically turned the once free country into a totalitarian police state under martial law. Tony Nikolic is a lawyer and criminologist, Prof. Rocco Loiacono is a lecturer for real estate law and for advanced legal research, and Gigi Foster is a professor of economics.
The obvious thing to note, from this interview and many others all over the world, is that the governments in individual nation states no longer govern their own countries anymore. All the major national “COVID” policies are dictated to them by a globalist cabal of evil anti-human genocidal criminals. Their global population control is obtained through the use of fear, psyops, mass-hypnosis, misinformation, and censorship.
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen/
The obvious thing to note, from this interview and many others all over the world, is that the governments in individual nation states no longer govern their own countries anymore. All the major national “COVID” policies are dictated to them by a globalist cabal of evil anti-human genocidal criminals. Their global population control is obtained through the use of fear, psyops, mass-hypnosis, misinformation, and censorship.
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.