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TruNews - March 18, 2021 (MIRROR)
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200 views • March 18, 2021
Mar 18, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall details the latest in the attempts to vaccinate the globe, as brave researchers stand up and warn about the disastrous side effects, including blood clots death. While individual nations are refusing the AstraZeneca vaccine due to these issues, global and regional governments continue their plan to jab the world.
The team also discusses the accusations of President Biden, calling President Putin of Russia a killer, and the chilling response from Moscow.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/18/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/norwegian-doctor-astrazeneca-s-covid-vaccine-triggers-blood-clots
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall details the latest in the attempts to vaccinate the globe, as brave researchers stand up and warn about the disastrous side effects, including blood clots death. While individual nations are refusing the AstraZeneca vaccine due to these issues, global and regional governments continue their plan to jab the world.
The team also discusses the accusations of President Biden, calling President Putin of Russia a killer, and the chilling response from Moscow.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/18/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/norwegian-doctor-astrazeneca-s-covid-vaccine-triggers-blood-clots
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