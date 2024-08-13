Growing Concerns: Kids' Health Issues on the Rise 📈👶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎙️ In our latest episode, Dr. Joel “Gator” Warsh, a Board-Certified Pediatrician in Los Angeles who specializes in Parenting, discusses the alarming increase in childhood health issues.
From autism and ADHD to obesity and mental health disorders, it’s clear that conditions are on the rise. 😔
🔍 Did you know?
- 🌬️Asthma, allergies, and autoimmune conditions are climbing.
- 🍔Over 25% of kids aged 3-17 are overweight.
- 🩺Diabetes and prediabetes are affecting one-third of children.
🎙️ Tune in to hear Dr. Warsh’s insights on these critical issues and what we can do to address them. 📈
📚 Dr. Warsh’s latest book, Parenting at Your Child’s Pace: The Integrative Pediatrician’s Guide to the First Three Years, is set to be released in August 2024. 🎉 Here, he provides readers with accessible and evidence-based guidance that addresses the unique realities of parenting today.
Click the link in the bio or description above to listen to the full episode! 🎧