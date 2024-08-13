BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Growing Concerns: Kids' Health Issues on the Rise 📈👶
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
186 followers
56 views • 8 months ago

🎙️ In our latest episode, Dr. Joel “Gator” Warsh, a Board-Certified Pediatrician in Los Angeles who specializes in Parenting, discusses the alarming increase in childhood health issues.

🎙️ https://ln.run/7Q1Hy

From autism and ADHD to obesity and mental health disorders, it’s clear that conditions are on the rise. 😔

🔍 Did you know?

- 🌬️Asthma, allergies, and autoimmune conditions are climbing.

- 🍔Over 25% of kids aged 3-17 are overweight.

- 🩺Diabetes and prediabetes are affecting one-third of children.

🎙️ Tune in to hear Dr. Warsh’s insights on these critical issues and what we can do to address them. 📈

📚 Dr. Warsh’s latest book, Parenting at Your Child’s Pace: The Integrative Pediatrician’s Guide to the First Three Years, is set to be released in August 2024. 🎉 Here, he provides readers with accessible and evidence-based guidance that addresses the unique realities of parenting today.

Click the link in the bio or description above to listen to the full episode! 🎧

Keywords
parentingchildhealthhealthcrisislistennowhealthpodcast
