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FULL SHOW: BREAKING: Fraud Hearings Expose Mountains Of Evidence
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68 views • December 04, 2020
With Owen Shroyer out of action, Harrison Smith once again steps in to host this edition of the War Room. Video proof of voter fraud makes fools out of liberals who claimed it has been “debunked,” Staten Island patriots stand up against tyrannical COVID lock-downs, and AOC tries to justify a $58 sweatshirt. Plus, Mitchell Gerber exposes the horrors of Chinese organ harvesting, and Jesse Lee Peterson helps white people get over their fears. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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