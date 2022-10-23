Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Teaches About Near Death Experiences

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VA #132 Creator Shares the Divine Perspective of Near-Death Experiences
Description:
Can the accounts of people having a near-death experience teach us about death and the process of transition? Why do near-death experiences happen? Are there differences observed by atheists having a near-death experience? Are near-death experiences of encounters with divine beings actually real? What role is played by the divine realm when a person returns to the living following a near-death? Creator explains how prayer and divine healing can help us prepare for, and eventually experience, a smooth transition back to the heavenly realm when our time comes to pass on. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/