Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals How To Master Your Own Mind, Part 1

VA #54 Creator Reveals How To Master Your Own Mind, Part 1 2-21-20Description: Creator Reveals How To Master Your Own Mind, Part 1

Why do your mind and your emotions sometimes seem to work against you? Where do unexplained sadness, tension, or fear come from and why? In this first part of a two-part series, Creator describes properties of the mind unknown to science which clarify why inner conflicts are unavoidable, with all their unpleasant and challenging emotions. Join us!

To be successful in life, grow mentally and spiritually, and develop wisdom, requires mastery over one’s thoughts and actions. But how can you advance if your mind is unable to deal with challenges, and you’re hampered by negative emotions? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, we have an important update about why we so often find our mind and emotions working against us. In this first part of a two-part series, Creator gives new insights about how the mind is really constructed, and what creates our biggest obstacles. Information unknown to human science. Knowledge is power. Join us!

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