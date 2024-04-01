Pt.2 Stupid is as stupid does; not 101, but .25

DEEP STATE/ONE inCorporated WORLD ORDER/Zionist/parasitic Bureaucrats are treated like gods rather than servants by those who have taken-on/filled-out application for licenses for "the privilege" to become Citizen/Residents/slaves/chattel paying/pledging/voting to pay-off the debt of their DEEP STATE/gods/blood suckers.

Most are ignorant of this division=2-level-classification of peoples. This is due to this result having been created over an extended period of Time. It is a lie that all people are equal in their intelligence & abilities. ThePowersThatBe propagandize this equality in order to sucker people to be followers. There is a difference between 'Equal under the Law' & equal in stupidity-level & abilities=achievability! Propagandized 'persons' act as herd animals=sheeple; therefore, need to be led & told/ordered what to do by those above them in Class.

So, this way, The System became DEEP-State over a long period of Time & is no one's fault except for those at the VERY Top of the pyramid! Most are ignorant of this fact! I trust I'm able to get that through to many viewers & readers today! It's a difficult process because so many of us have been Dumbed-Down over the years & this process has recently been accelerated due to various environmental alterations to our body's DNA via mRNA vaccine=A.I. cross-mixing=eclipsing (to deprive [someone or something] of significance, power, or prominence).

https://annavonreitz.com/sovereigncitizenmyth.pdf

International Public Notice: Extra-Territorial Mischief: http://annavonreitz.com/territorialmischief.pdf <=This article by Fiduciary Anna Von Reitz states legally in-depth-detail what I Am attempting to get across in this 39-minute video in simple dumbed-down-talk!

This is a simple look at the facts-of-life. The problem: Most people are [of the 2nd Class]=Citizens who only want to be even more simple=ignorant of reality!

When seeing a US Passport most people are led to believe the 2nd page is referring to one entity that does not exist=the National-Citizen, however, this is an oxymoron, just as "sovereign-Citizen is!" Still by the mid-1970s the Passport application offered the applicant a choice of either being a 1.) National 2.) Citizen.

Being an applicant for your car for it to be Registered, means you are legally turning ownership of it to the State of _Corporation__ [a commercial contract].

The Congress of the United States…The Greatest Show On Earth:

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=238247

Most people don't want to hear the truth, because then they would have to act for themselves!

When Top Think-Tanks state this, we should know we are in DEEP trouble: "Complex technology of any sort is an assault on human dignity. It would be a little short of disastrous for us to discover a source of clean, cheap, abundant energy, because of what we might do with it."

-Amory Lovins, Rocky Mountain Institute

"The prospect of cheap fusion energy is the worst thing that could happen to the planet."

-Jermey Rifkin, Greenhouse Crisis Foundation

"Isn't it the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn't it our responsibility to bring that about?"

Maurice Strong, founder of the UN environment program





